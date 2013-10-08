Economic Confidence Falls Off The Cliff

Thanks to the government shutdown, there’s no government economic data, which is going to make it harder to get a read on what the shutdown is doing to the economy.

Fortunately there’s a slew of data collected by the private sector, whether it’s the ADP Jobs Report or the ISM Manufacturing surveys.

And there’s this: The Gallup daily tracker of US Economic Confidence, which asks a rolling pool of 1500 adults how they see the economy.

It’s fallen off a cliff.

