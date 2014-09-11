11 Countries With The Highest Number Of Thefts

REUTERS/Katrina Manson 50% of households in Sierra Leone have been victims of theft in the last 12 months. 17% of respondents in the United States reported a theft, putting the country in line with the global average.

Gallup Analytics has released the results of research into theft around the world, and the results don’t look good for countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

About 14% of adults across the 134 countries surveyed said they had money or property stolen from someone in their household over the past 12 months.

Sierra Leone fared worst in the study, with half of all respondents reporting theft. The landlocked Central Asian country of Tajikistan fared best, with only 1% reporting theft.

In the United States 17% of respondents reported a theft, putting the country in line with the global average.

Take a look at the bottom 11 countries on the chart below:

