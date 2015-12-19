Americans think this is the best time to find a good job since 2007.

A new survey by Gallup found that 42% of Americans think it’s a good time to find a quality job.

That’s a huge jump from last year’s 30% average.

And, notably, the last time that Americans have felt this good was back in 2007 when an average 43% of Americans said it was a good time to find a job.

On a monthly level, the percentage of Americans who said it was a good time to find a quality gig was about 45% in both January and September of 2015. These figures are slightly below the January 2007’s all-time high of 48%.

“One’s political affiliation greatly influences assessments of the job market, as a majority of Democrats (53%) say now is a good time to find a quality job, compared with 32% of Republicans and 40% of independents,” according to the Gallup report. “Democrats have also shown a larger increase in ‘good time’ ratings since last year than Republicans and independents.”

On a somewhat related note, the latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey showed the quits rate continues to greatly outpace layoffs and discharges combined.

Quitting is for the most part voluntary (as opposed to getting fired), so many economists view a higher quits rate as an indication of how confident people are that they will find a new job soon after they resign from their current one.

In other words, the quits rate could be viewed as something that adds credence to the fact that Americans are feeling good about finding good jobs.

