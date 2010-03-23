Gallup: 20% Underemployment Is Here And Rising

According to a recent Gallup survey of underemployment (the “true” unemployment number) via Zerohedge, we are now at 20% underemployment and heading higher if this chart is indicative of anything. Apparently Gallup surveyed 20,000 people over 30 days and this is what they came up with.



Regardless if it’s not consistent with the Department of labour’s official numbers, it’s nonetheless quite frightening.

Photo: Gallup

