John Galliano's Chauffeur Was Trained To Phone A Lawyer Whenever The British Designer Had An "Argument"

British fashion designer John Galliano’s trial for anti-Semitic remarks starts today, and new information about Galliano’s chaotic life are coming out.



The Daily Mail reports that Galliano was so prone to drunken outbursts that his chauffeur

was trained to phone a lawyer “when the f**** began to fly”.

According to court papers the chauffeur — who drives Galliano around Paris in a NYC yellow cab — tried to put the victim of Galliano’s anti-Semitic rant on the phone to the designer’s lawyer.

Anti-Semitic remarks are illegal in France and the designer may face jail time if found guilty.

Galliano was reportedly addicted to drink and drugs at the time of the video, taking Valium “like candy” to cope with stress. He has since spent time in rehab.

The star’s outburst was filmed and resulted in him losing his job at French label Dior.

Galliano’s lawyer, Aurelien Hamelle, said: “Some things may have come out of his mouth that didn’t come from his brain.”

