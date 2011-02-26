WHOA: Fashion Legend John Galliano Arrested For Assault, Making Anti-Semitic Remarks; Suspended By Christian Dior

Legendary fashion designer John Galliano has has been arrested for an alleged assault, as well as alleged anti-Semitic remarks.



Pending inquiries, he has been suspended by storied fashion house Christian Dior, where he was creative director.

Galliano was apparently arrested for verbally assaulting a couple at a cafe in Paris and (reportedly) using anti-Semitic slurs.

Reuters reports that apparently Galliano was escorted home by French police late on Thursday after a drinking session that ended with him hurling insults at the couple, according to a police source.

Christian Dior chief executive Sidney Toledano said in a statement.

“Dior affirms with the utmost conviction its policy of zero tolerance towards any anti-Semitic or racist words or behaviour. Pending the results of the inquiry, Christian Dior has suspended John Galliano from his responsibilities.”

