Protest At Goldman HQ (SLIDESHOW)

We sent a fearless reader to brave the angry mob (and a very slight rain). Here’s his notes as well as a slideshow of some of his pics.



130-150 showed up by the time the march got to Deutsche/AIG. The rally started 15 minutes late. Mixed crowd. Lots of union types, some madoff victims, some libertarian types. Interesting crowd. I will say the press showed up. So did the police. You’ll see in the pictures. People angry about the general economy, fed up with the bailouts (which many don’t see as working). Lots of anger at AIG around pay for people in the FPG. I don’t think people really understand that AIG is a huge insurance company and that many were not responsible for the mess. I have to say I heard a lot of what I’ve been saying in that people just don’t understand why you would pay someone $1m or $2m (I didn’t even hear the actual highest number) when they work their whole lives for less. A few calling for jail, but surprisingly subdued. The angriest guy I talked to wasn’t even part of the protest. I think the police were more violent than any of the protestors but, I guess with crowds, you may have to be.





