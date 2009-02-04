Inside Madoff's Offices (Photos)

We like Bernie Madoff’s design sensibilities. Clean lines. Black & white colour schemes. Dust-free. Fox Business has some pictures of the Madoff offices, including his trading floor and what may be his sanctum sanctorum on the 17th floor. Whoever designed these offices should step up and claim credit. The guy who did Thain’s is decorating the White House.



Fox Biz also has an interview with a guy who has a hard drive once owned by Ruth Madoff… but there’s no indication that there’s anything interesting on it. For all we know, it could be the smoking gun, that she helped keep cook the books, or it could be her MP3 collection.

