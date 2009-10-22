Galleon's Amazing Madoff-Like Returns

(This post originally appeared on the author’s blog)

Reader DanH was nice enough to forward us a recent copy of Galleon Groups performance going back to 1992.  It turns out that the fund was Madoff-like in its performance.  These guys just couldn’t lose.  Whether the market was up or down they cranked out 25% returns like they were printing money.  It makes you wonder just how long these guys were trading on insider information?

I have run the risk adjusted returns on hundreds if not thousands of portfolios throughout my career and I have never seen numbers like these.  NEVER.  There is virtually ZERO downside volatility in these figures.  Their largest one month drawdown was -6.19%!  That is simply unheard of for a portfolio with such high returns.  Gauging from the returns I would be willing to bet the insider trading was going on for most of Galleon’s existence and was likely much more rampant than currently reported:

