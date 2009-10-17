Galleon "Shocked" By Raj Rajaratnam Arrest

As reported on CNBC, Galleon Group said in a statement it is “shocked by the arrest” of Raj Rajaratnam and had “no knowledge of the investigation before today.”



Galleon also said they will continue to operate.

What they mean by that, we assume, is that they’ll remain open for the few days it takes to wire any money left at the firm back to the fund’s no-doubt-freaked-out investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.