Galleon Case: Did Those Not Indicted Take A Deal?

Yesterday a grand jury handed down its indictment of Raj Rajnaratnam and Danielle Chiese, but the indictment did not include the four others who were arrested that same October morning.



Experts say this could mean that IBM’s Robert Moffat (pictured), Intel executive Rajiv Goel, McKinsey executive Rajiv Goel, and senior executive at New Castle Funds, Mark Kurland, may have accepted a deal, or at least be in negotiations for one.

DealBook: “It appears the four have cut deals because the government certainly would have waited two extra days and indicted the six together,” Bradley D. Simon, a criminal defence lawyer and former assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told The Times. “It is highly unlikely that the U.S. attorney’s office will present multiple indictments to a grand jury in the same matter over a two-day period.”

We will have our answer shortly — prosecutors must file an indictment against the four today, or request another 30-day extension.

It is safe to assume any plea deal accepted would include providing information to be used against Rajnaratnam or Chiese; guilty pleas by potential co-defendants would not be welcome news for any defendants left in the case at the time of trial.

