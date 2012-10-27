An 85 Year-Old New York City Steakhouse Is Closing Its Doors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gallagher’s Steakhouse is closing in January, Crain’s New York reports.The restaurant, located on West 55th Street, has been open since 1927 and is known for letting customers choose their own cuts. The restaurant cited economic reasons for its closure.



We know they have a lot of fierce competition, especially in Midtown where you have a ton of steakhouses like Wolfgang’s and the new Striphouse, which has been garnering some attention.

Still, after the closure of Ben Benson’s this spring, this hurts.

