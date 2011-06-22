The Galaxy Tab Gets 3G Service From Sprint

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung didn’t give any specific dates as to when the Galaxy Tab would be coming to Sprint for 3G service, but that detail has finally come through.Sprint has announced that you’ll be able to buy 3G models of the Tab for use with its network on June 24.



The 3G model will cost the same $499.99 as its wifi counterparts.

