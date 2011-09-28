Yes, Samsung Has ANOTHER Honeycomb Tablet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung has an interesting strategy when it comes to its “Galaxy” tablet line. By the end of October you’ll have a choice from five (!) different models:The Galaxy 4, 5, 7, 8.9, and 10.1. (Each number represents how large the screens are.)



It feels like Samsung is throwing out everything it can with hopes that one of these devices sticks.

For what it’s worth, we like the Galaxy devices. While we think Honeycomb doesn’t even compare to iOS on the iPad, Samsung’s tablets are easily the next best thing.

And this new Galaxy Tab 8.9 is the first of its size we’ve tried. We like it. It’s a nice balance between the 10-inch and 7-inch tablets out there. (We’re not fans of 7-inch tablets, so the 8.9 is as small as we’re willing to go.)

Other than the form factor, the Galaxy Tab 8.9 is exactly the same tablet as the 10.1 we reviewed this summer. EXACTLY. Check out our hands on photos for proof.

