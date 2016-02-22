Samsung made the Galaxy fans have been waiting for

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones on Sunday during its MWC event in Barcelona, and we’re seeing the return of two fan-favourite features.

Water resistance

The Galaxy S7 is rated with “IP68” dust and water-resistance, which means it can be submerged down to five feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

That’s definitely good enough to protect the Galaxy S7 against accidental drops in the toilet or sink, rain, spills, and maybe even being pushed into the shallow end of the pool with your phone in your pocket.

The Galaxy S5 was Samsung’s last water-resistant phone, as Samsung ditched water resistance in the Galaxy S6 in favour of a sleek design.

Indeed, water-resistant materials meant the S5 was relatively bulky, and its charging port needed a water-resistant cover that many S5 owners complained would easily break off. As a result of breaking the charging port cover, the S5 was no longer water-resistant.

But Samsung seems to have figured out a way to keep the S7 water-resistant with a sleek design and without a flimsy charging port cover. We shot water directly into the S7’s charging port without damaging the phone at all.

Expandable storage

The microSD card slot for expandable storage is back in the Galaxy S7 after Samsung removed it in the Galaxy S6.

Expandable storage lets users store more pictures, videos, and music while keeping a phone’s built-in storage open for more apps.

After making plastic phones while the competition moved on to premium materials, like glass and metal, Samsung was pressured to also make a phone with premium materials. And so it designed the S6 with glass and metal. The S6 was beautiful as a result, but it meant the back couldn’t be removed to give users access to a microSD card slot.

Samsung incorporated the microSD card slot into the SIM card tray instead of its usual place behind a removable back cover. You can add up to 200 GB of extra storage.

