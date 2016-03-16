The Galaxy S7 isn't as tough as the iPhone 6s

The Galaxy S7’s water-resistance is great, but most of us are more likely to drop phones on hard surfaces instead of water.

Mobile phone insurance company Square Trade performed a bunch of tests to see how these two popular smartphones fare against the test of life.

Check out the results.

The Galaxy S7 phones beat the iPhone underwater. SquareTrade/YouTube The iPhone 6s Plus started dying after 10 minutes under water. The S7 survived 30 minutes under a meter of water, but the speakers suffered permanent damage and became muffled. That shouldn't happen with the its IP68 water-resistance rating. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Then both phones were put through the tumble test. This is what it looked like inside. Only the iPhone 6s survived without a broken screen. The S7 phones and the iPhone 6s Plus all suffered broken screens. SquareTrade/YouTube And finally, SquareTrade puts the S7 phones through a bend test. SquareTrade/YouTube The S7 Edge is much weaker than the iPhone, bending under only 110 lbs of pressure compared to the iPhone's 170. SquareTrade/YouTube The standard S7 could withstand the same 170 lbs of pressure as the iPhone 6s. It suffered 'catastrophic' failure at 250 lbs. SquareTrade/YouTube The final conclusion? SquareTrade/YouTube The Galaxy S7 is better equipped to deal with water than the iPhone 6s. However, the iPhone 6s comes out on top when it comes to damage from hitting hard surfaces. Specifically, between the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the 6s was the toughest out of them all. Check out the whole video from Square Trade below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.