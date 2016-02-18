A leaked video reveals a lot of details about Samsung's Galaxy S7

A video of someone holding and showing off the supposed Galaxy S7, Samsung’s upcoming phone, was posted on Android Authority’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

If it’s real, the video basically confirms previous rumours, as well as leaked press renders from Samsung itself, that the Galaxy S7 looks a lot like last year’s Galaxy S6.

Rumours claim the Galaxy S7 will have a 5.1-inch screen while the S7 Edge will have a 5.5-inch screen.

The model shown in the video is apparently the Galaxy S7, not the S7 Edge model with a display that curves around the sides. It does show that the back of the Galaxy S7 will have a contoured back on the side edges that’s similar to the Galaxy Note 5.

Android Authority The video shows the alleged Galaxy S7 with curved side edges, like on the Note 5.

The video also shows a flatter camera compared to the camera on the Galaxy S6. It’s also said to be 12 megapixels compared to the 16-megapixel camera from the Galaxy S6.

Android Authority’s report also shows pictures of a SIM card tray with a slot for a microSD card, which suggests that the Galaxy S7 will have expandable storage. Samsung ditched the microSD slot in the Galaxy S6, which caused an uproar from hardcore Samsung Galaxy fans.

Not shown in the video, however, is whether or not Samsung will adopt USB-C for the Galaxy S7.

Check out the whole video below:

