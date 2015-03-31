Samsung's new phone looks a lot like the iPhone 6

I’ve been using Samsung’s newest phone, the Galaxy S6, for several days now.

So far, I really enjoy it. I’m not ready to write my full review yet (that will come in a few days), but it’s safe to say this is the best phone Samsung has ever made. If you love Android and have the money to spend, this will probably be the first phone you should consider.

But boy oh boy does it look a lot like the iPhone 6. That was the first thought that crossed my mind when I saw the phone last month. It became even more apparent Monday when I saw my colleague’s white iPhone 6 sitting next to my white Galaxy S6.

See?

Business Insider The Samsung Galaxy S6 (left) and the iPhone 6.

That’s a bummer. Samsung clearly wanted to take design seriously this year by using an all metal and glass construction. But instead of coming up with something original, it looked to the iPhone for inspiration.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S6 Edge, which has a curved screen, looks far more unique. You just have to spend an extra $US100 on it.

It’s easy to say, “Well, every phone looks like the iPhone.”

I disagree.

HTC’s new One M9 is beautiful and has a unique design. In fact, Apple borrowed HTC’s antenna band design (which HTC introduced in 2013) in the iPhone 6.

Business Insider The HTC One M9.

