13 Things You Can Do With The Galaxy S5 That You Can't Do With The IPhone 5S

The rivalry between the two best smartphone makers in the U.S. continues.

Samsung recently unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S5, and it’s pretty awesome.

So awesome, in fact, that it does a lot of things that Apple’s latest iPhone can’t do (and we’re not even including the differences between iOS and Android’s OS).

The Galaxy S5 will launch in the U.S. in April, but pricing and precise availability will be up to the wireless carriers.

