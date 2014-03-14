13 Things You Can Do With The Galaxy S5 That You Can't Do With The IPhone 5S

The rivalry between the two best smartphone makers in the U.S. continues.
Samsung recently unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S5, and it’s pretty awesome.
So awesome, in fact, that it does a lot of things that Apple’s latest iPhone can’t do (and we’re not even including the differences between iOS and Android’s OS).
The Galaxy S5 will launch in the U.S. in April, but pricing and precise availability will be up to the wireless carriers.
Because Samsung partnered with PayPal, you can use your fingerprint to make secure payments from your phone.
The rear camera flash works as a built-in heart rate monitor so you can easily check your pulse right from your phone.
The camera shoots 16-megapixel photos (the iPhone 5S camera only has 8 megapixels). It's also better than the iPhone for taking pictures of moving objects.
You can put your 4K video on a 4K TV.
A Galaxy S5 can literally reduce its screen to black and white to save you battery. When the phone gets low on power, it drops into a monochrome power-saving mode, which doubles the remaining battery life.
And if your battery starts sucking, you can remove it, and replace it with a new one. Can't do that with an iPhone.
This is a picture of the Galaxy S4, not the S5.
