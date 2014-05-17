Samsung May Launch An Even Better Version Of The Galaxy S5 Very Soon

It’s looking even more likely that Samsung will launch a new premium version of its Galaxy S5 flagship smartphone next month.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s, which certifies Bluetooth devices, posted a listing (first spotted by GSM Arena) that refers to an unnamed Samsung device with a model number similar to that of the current Galaxy S5.

The Samsung device that’s just been Bluetooth certified has a model number of SM-G906L, which hints that it could be a variant of the Galaxy S5 (SM-G900A for the U.S.).

The device is believed to be called the Galaxy S5 Prime, although Samsung has yet to confirm such a phone. The Prime is believed to come with a 2560 x 1440 resolution display, which would make it one of the sharpest smartphone screens on the market.

It would contend with LG’s upcoming G3 flagship smartphone, which will have that exact same resolution. The Prime also may come with a slightly faster processor than the chip found in the standard Galaxy S5.

It’s not uncommon for Samsung to release multiple versions of its flagship phones. The company released several Galaxy S4 spin-offs last year, including the semi-rugged Galaxy S4 Active, the Galaxy S4 Mini, and the Galaxy S4 Zoom. Samsung is rumoured to release newer variants of these phones based on the Galaxy S5 in addition to the Galaxy S5 Prime.

If the rumours and reports from Korean media do turn out to be true, the S5 Prime may launch in June for the equivalent of $US880, which is presumably the unlocked price without any carrier subsidies. The phone may also be the first Samsung device to feature an all-metal body rather than the company’s traditional plastic design style.

Samsung is holding a product launch event on June 12, but the invitation hints at new tablets, not a new smartphone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.