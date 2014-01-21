The Home Screen On Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Will Be Radically Different

Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, will have a radically different home screen than before, according to a leaked image from Twitter user @evleaks. @evleaks almost always gets gadget leaks correct, so there’s good reason to believe the following image is real.

It appears Samsung’s home screen will now be a tile-based menu that displays items you’ll likely care about: sports scores, flight information, incoming messages, etc. It’s sort of a hybrid between the auto-updating Live Tiles on Microsoft’s Windows Phones and the BlinkFeed home screen on HTC’s phones that pulls in updates from news feeds and social networks.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S5 by April along with a new Galaxy Gear smart watch.

Take a look:

