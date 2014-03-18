Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone May Face Delays Because Its Fancy Camera Is Tough To Make

Samsung may be touting the Galaxy S5’s upgraded camera as one of its standout features, but the company is reportedly having trouble producing its lens.

The company is allegedly using a thicker lens for the Galaxy S5’s 16-megapixel camera, and Korean news source ETNews reports that Samsung is having issues fitting this lens into the S5’s camera module. This, according to the Korean publication, could affect Samsung’s plans to mass produce the Galaxy S5.

Samsung’s newest flagship is said to be the company’s first smartphone to use its ISOCELL technology, which enables the camera to capture clearer low-light images and more accurate colour. The issue with slimming down the Galaxy S5’s lens, however, is that even the slightest mishap could compromise the performance. The company would need a more precise method of slimming down the lens to prevent any issues with the final product.

“On a thin lens, even the slightest flaw results in a considerable optical distortion,” an unnamed “industry insider” told ETNews. “To make [a] plastic lens thinner, more accurate mould technology is necessary.”

The report says that the Galaxy S5’s launch could be “delayed in some regions,” but it’s unclear if this would necessarily affect the United States.

It’s not uncommon for supply chain issues to crop up around Samsung’s major smartphone launches. Following Samsung’s Galaxy S4 unveil last year, ETNews also reported that the company ran into troubles producing the phone’s octa-core processor for the international version of the phone. Sprint was forced to push back the Galaxy S4’s launch on its network last year due to high demand.

Samsung said the Galaxy S5 is expected to launch in more than 150 countries on April 11.

