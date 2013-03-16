The Galaxy S4 Is Also A Universal Remote Control For Your TV

The infrared sensor on the Galaxy S4.

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Here’s a neat feature that didn’t get much attention during Samsung’s Galaxy S4 unveiling yesterday. The new smartphone has a built-in infrared sensor, meaning it can communicate with any TV and act as a remote control. It works on any TV too, not just ones made by Samsung.



The GS4 also comes with an app that sucks in data from your cable or satellite provider and gives you a visual representation of the shows that are playing now. All you have to do is tap the show you want to watch and the channel will change.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet will have the same feature.

