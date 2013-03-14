Now Bloomberg Is Reporting The Samsung Galaxy S4 Might Not Have That Cool Eye-Scrolling Feature

Photo: BI2

Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, won’t have eye-scrolling technology after all, Scott Moritz and Robert Fenner of Bloomberg reports.Earlier this month, a New York Times report said that the Galaxy S4 would be able to track a user’s eyes to determine when to scroll on a page. So when you reach the bottom of a page, for example, the device’s software would automatically scroll down to reveal more content.



But this feature reportedly won’t be available, people familiar with the Galaxy S4 told Bloomberg. Well, at least not in early versions of the device.

When the Galaxy S4 launches, it will, however, have a simpler kind of eye-tracking technology, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

If you’re watching a video and turn your head away from the screen, for example, the video will pause.

Samsung is officially announcing the Galaxy S4 at a press event in New York on March 14.

