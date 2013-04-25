Samsung Says The Galaxy S4 Is Delayed Due To 'Overwhelming Demand'

Samsung CEO J.K. Shin introduces the Galaxy S4.

Samsung says its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, is experiencing delays “due to overwhelming global demand.”



The statement comes to us from a Bloomberg tweet.

It’s a bit odd since the Galaxy S4 hasn’t even launched yet.

Earlier today, Sprint blamed the delay on supply problems from Samsung.

We’re digging for more.

Refresh this page for the latest.

