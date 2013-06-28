Judge Says Apple Can't Add The Newest Galaxy Phone To Its Lawsuit Against Samsung

A judge ruled yesterday that Apple can’t add the new flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone to its existing lawsuit against Samsung, according to Bloomberg.



The ruling isn’t because the judge doesn’t think the Galaxy S4 isn’t similar enough to Apple’s products, but because adding it to the existing lawsuit would be too taxing on the court’s resources.

If Apple wants to go after Samsung for the Galaxy S4, it’ll have to file a separate lawsuit.

This is all part of the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Samsung. Last year, Apple was awarded $1.05 billion in the lawsuit, but that decision is going through the appeals process now.

