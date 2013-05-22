Here's A Leaked Video Of Samsung's Next Galaxy S4

Samsung is reportedly working on a more durable version of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone called the Galaxy S4 Active.



The phone will be nearly identical to the regular Galaxy S4 as far as most of its hardware and features go, but it will be more resistant to dust, water, scratches, etc. It also has three physical buttons at the bottom of the phone instead of just one home button.

There’s no word from Samsung yet on when we can expect the Galaxy S4 Active to launch.

The folks at MobileTechReview got their hands on an early version of the Galaxy S4 Active. Here’s a quick video:

