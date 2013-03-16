These Are The Best Accessories For Your Galaxy S4

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider

Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S4, last night.It’s an impressive phone packed with weird, impressive features like eye tracking and floating touch detection.



And the accessory offerings are just as varied and interesting.

From cases to gaming controllers (and even a scale), here’s what we know you’ll be able to use with your new smartphone.

Keep in mind most of these accessories aren’t available yet. Expect to get more details closer to the GS4’s Q2 launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.