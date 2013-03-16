These Are The Best Accessories For Your Galaxy S4

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider
Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S4, last night.It’s an impressive phone packed with weird, impressive features like eye tracking and floating touch detection.
And the accessory offerings are just as varied and interesting.
From cases to gaming controllers (and even a scale), here’s what we know you’ll be able to use with your new smartphone.
Keep in mind most of these accessories aren’t available yet. Expect to get more details closer to the GS4’s Q2 launch.
You'll probably want a case. Samsung's Flip Cover offers basic protection and comes in a veritable rainbow of colour choices.
If you use and abuse your phone, there's no better protection than an Otterbox case. It isn't available yet, but the Otterbox Defender will vigorously cover every inch of your device and act as your phone's body armour. It will retail for $50-$60.
The S Cover is another flip cover for your phone with a small window to the phone's display. When closed, all your pertinent information appears within that view so you don't need to open the cover to check the date, time, notifications, and the like.
It's the scourge of mobile devices. No matter how many cool features they have, a dead battery nullifies all of them. Samsung will gladly offer you an extra battery in a nice carrying case to help keep you functional when you can't charge.
It's a feature we're seeing a little more often in higher-end phones lately. Using a special charging mat, you can top off your phone's battery without actually connecting it to anything.
The S Band is a fitness accessory that tracks your activity and the calories you burn in a day with help from a companion app on your phone.
Joggers can take advantage of this heart rate monitor by using it in conjunction with the Running Mate app to track their workout.
Yet another health accessory -- this scale will track your weight and send it to your phone via Bluetooth.
If you don't want anything to do with exercise, maybe you'll want a cool gaming accessory.
This game pad lets you interact with physical buttons instead of mashing your fingers against a touchscreen. It's perfect for any serious mobile gamer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.