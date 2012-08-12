Samsung Galaxy S3 vs Apple iPhone 4S: Which Will Survive After Being Dragged Behind A Car?

Photo: YouTube

Now we’ve really seen it all.Watch as the Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 4S are dragged through asphalt and stone behind a car in the first ever Scratch Test drag race.



Both phones are brand new and have just removed from their packaging.

You’ll never guess which smartphone comes out on top.



