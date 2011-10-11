Samsung Galaxy S II Wins Best In Show

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

In another strange turn in the troubled relationship between Samsung and Apple, the Galaxy S2 was voted best smartphone of the year at the T3 Awards show, reports TG Daily.This was quite the upset — the iPhone 4 had set a one-day sales record and was the last phone to launch while Steve Jobs was CEO of Apple. It was certainly the favourite to win.



Check out our review of the Galaxy S2 to see some of the features that helped it beat iPhone 4 >

