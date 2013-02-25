Samsung Will Announce The Galaxy S IV On March 14

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung confirmed to Korean publication EDaily tonight that it will announce its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S IV, at a press event on March 14 at Radio City Hall in New York.In its statement, Samsung confirmed the phone will be called the Galaxy S IV and that carriers requested the company unveil the phone in the U.S.



No details were given about the phone beyond that, but it’s rumoured to have a ~5-inch display that can show full 1080p HD video.

