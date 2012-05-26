Samsung's Newest Android Phone Is Critical Smash Hit, And It Just Might Make You Want To Switch

Photo: Gizmodo

The Galaxy S III is one of the most eagerly anticipated Android phones to ever be released.We’ve rounded up the reviews of a few people who were fortunate enough to gets their hands on it, and they were overwhelmingly positive about the device.



It’s internals are impressive and the camera is unparalleled, but one reviewer maintains that it’s no match for the HTC One X.

It absolutely bears mentioning that the Galaxy S III reviews out now are for the international version of the phone, which launches May 29. This is not the same model that will be available in the U.S. this summer.

It’ll be close, but there will be small hardware and software differences.

Keep that in mind as you check out these reviews.

Jessica Dolcourt, CNET

“The global version of the Samsung Galaxy S III has high-end specs that include Samsung’s highly anticipated quad-core Exynos 4 processor, a large HD Super AMOLED screen, and an 8-megapixel camera.

“On the software side, the Galaxy S III also hosts software extras that include file- and photo-sharing at a touch from phone to phone, Siri-like voice actions that also include room for customisation, and a fistful of new ways to share content among your devices and friends.”

Vlad Savov, The Verge

“[T]he Galaxy S III is a technological triumph. Not at first sight, perhaps, but Samsung has done the overwhelming majority of things right. The camera is easily the best I’ve used on an Android device, the processor claims the title of benchmarking champion, and the customisations layered on top of Ice Cream Sandwich are mostly unobtrusive and sometimes even helpful. They never really gel into one coherent user experience, meaning you’ll have to learn what each new feature does individually rather than intuiting it from the phone’s general behaviour, however that’s a trifling complaint when compared to our usual disappointments with Android OEM skins…

“The extra-large size of this phone, even with its great ergonomics, may prove to be a stumbling block for those who can’t comfortably fit a 4.8-inch handset into their daily routine. Still, the popularity of the Galaxy Note has shown that phone buyers are willing to look to more exotic form factors in their pursuit of novelty and extra functionality — and the Galaxy S III suffers no shortage of either.”

Sharif Sakr, Engadget

“The best thing about the Galaxy S III? That it’s more than the sum of its parts. Individually, the slightly larger and better display, stronger processor and faster camera may not sound that special, but in daily operation they score major combo points: gathering up all the best bits of the older Galaxy S II and re-working them into a solidly modern (read: mid-2012) device.

“And the worst thing about the GS III? No matter how hard it tries, it just isn’t greater than the sum of the HTC One X’s parts.”

