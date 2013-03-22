Galaxy S III And iPhone Owners Use Their Phones The Same Way

Dylan LoveDespite both Apple and Samsung’s efforts to convince everyone that their respective users are unique, it turns out that they’re essentially the same.



A new study from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners suggests that Galaxy S III and iPhone users are ‘all just the same,’ especially when it comes to how they use their phones, Ina Fried of AllThingsD reports.

“Use for calling, texting, email, and Internet access was the same for both phones,” according to the study. “Use differed only for gaming and photos, with iPhone owners using their phones somewhat more frequently for these.”

Across the board, neither Galaxy S III nor iPhone owners frequently use their phones to actually make calls. It turns out they mostly use their phones for browsing the Web and sending text messages, according to the report.

