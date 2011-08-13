Samsung Finally Plans To Announce The Galaxy S II On August 29

We just got an invite to Samsung’s Galaxy S II official U.S. launch announcement.



It’s on August 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern. We’ll be there live covering the whole thing.

The Galaxy S II is Samsung’s most powerful Android phone yet, and is designed to go head to head with the iPhone 5. (Which, admittedly, Samsung knows just as much about as we do.)

Samsung’s announcement is more than a week ahead of Apple’s rumoured iPhone 5 keynote. Today, rumours peg that date at September 7. (Now we know that’s false.)

Photo: Samsung

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.