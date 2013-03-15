One Of The Best Features Of The Galaxy S 4 Is The Camera

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Samsung has finally revealed it’s latest flagship smartphone the Galaxy S 4.Besides having a sleek design, the latest version of Android, and a killer display, one of the best features of the S 4 is it’s camera.



Samsung has taken a lot of features from its stand-alone Galaxy camera and incorporated them into the S 4.

There are now 12 shooting modes to choose from like, “Drama Shot” that lets you see all your action in one continuous time-lapse. Another feature is “Sound & Shoot”, which stores sound and voice together as the picture is taken so you can see photos just as they happen.

The 13-megapixel rear camera has a new “Dual Camera” function that allows use of the front and rear camera at the same time. It’s easy to blend two pictures from the front and rear together automatically and there are eight different ways that pictures can be combined.

Samsung has made it easy for photos to be stored in a new way too. Pictures you take are automatically grouped and sorted based on the time you took them, geo-location, or a specific event, to create albums.

Despite having a huge number of megapixels, the Galaxy S 4, is also packed with software features to make taking pictures on a phone much easier.

