REPORT: Samsung's Next Galaxy Note Will Have A Ridiculously Huge 6.3-Inch Screen

The Galaxy Note II.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung is already working on a sequel to the Galaxy Note II, and the Korea Times reports that the device will have a massive 6.3-inch display.And yes, it’s still a phone.



That means assuming the Korea Times report is true, the Galaxy Note III will only be a little smaller than 7-inch tablets like Google’s Nexus 7 or the Kindle Fire HD.

And yes, it’s still a phone.

For some perspective, the current Galaxy Note II has a 5.5-inch display.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.