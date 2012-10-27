Kanye West Recited Poetry At This Exclusive Samsung Launch Party

Kanye West gave an exclusive performance for party-goers at the Samsung Galaxy Note II event.

Photo: Jon D. Tuminski

Samsung Mobile hosted an interactive event in New York City Wednesday night to celebrate the U.S. launch of the Galaxy Note II and Galaxy Camera.In addition to tech writers and celebrities such as singer Jennifer Hudson and “Twilight” actor Peter Facinelli, more than 1,000 Samsung fans were selected from among its 20 million Samsung Mobile Facebook fans and Twitter followers to participate in the celebration.



And what a celebration it was.

Guests were treated to passed appetizers such as tuna tartare cones, two open bars and an exclusive performance by Kanye West.

