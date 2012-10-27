Kanye West Recited Poetry At This Exclusive Samsung Launch Party

Aly Weisman, Kevin Smith
kanye west samsung galaxy 2 launchKanye West gave an exclusive performance for party-goers at the Samsung Galaxy Note II event.

Photo: Jon D. Tuminski

Samsung Mobile hosted an interactive event in New York City Wednesday night to celebrate the U.S. launch of the Galaxy Note II and Galaxy Camera.In addition to tech writers and celebrities such as singer Jennifer Hudson and “Twilight” actor Peter Facinelli, more than 1,000 Samsung fans were selected from among its 20 million Samsung Mobile Facebook fans and Twitter followers to participate in the celebration.

And what a celebration it was.

Guests were treated to passed appetizers such as tuna tartare cones, two open bars and an exclusive performance by Kanye West.

The event was held at Skylight at Moynihan Station in Manhattan.

Where Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note II.

We listened as Samsung exec Kevin Packingham gave an overview of the huge new 5.5-inch smartphone.

The place was packed with tech writers, celebs such as Jennifer Hudson and Peter Facinelli, and 1,000 people selected from Samsung's 20 million social media fans.

There were two open bars

And stations to play with Samsung tablets and phones.

Models helped guests with all of their technology needs.

The party started at 6pm, but we waited for Kanye West's late night performance

He finally took the stage around 11:30pm.

Where he performed hit after hit.

He did a lot of poetry-like speaking/singing too

Things got deep

Luckily, Kanye was wearing his own chains

Kanye later posted the entire set list on his Twitter account

It was a night to remember

Now check out Samsung's huge new phone...

