This Is What Samsung's Hopeful iPad Mini Killer Will Look Like

Dylan Love

Talk of the Galaxy Note 8.0 has mostly been rumours until recently.

The picture below hit Twitter and was picked up by Phandroid to give us a glimpse of what the new deice will look like. The spec listing in the image reveals that it will have an 8-inch 1280×800 display, 16 GB of internal storage, a 5 MP camera, a quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 2 GB of RAM. No real breakthroughs here, but it could prove to be a handy tablet.

Samsung has all but confirmed it will announce the Galaxy Note 8.0 at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona late next month.

Don’t Miss: Samsung’s Next Challenge Is To Make A Killer Tablet >

galaxy note 8.0

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.