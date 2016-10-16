Lots of people are still using the recalled Samsung phone that catches on fire

Samsung has made it clear that anyone with a Galaxy Note 7 needs to power it down and return it, because that particular phone has a nasty tendency to burst into flames.

But it looks as if there are still a lot of people using a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, according to data published in the last week by Apteligent, which tracks Android device usage.

In fact, usage on this past Thursday was equal to usage on September 2, when the Galaxy Note 7 was first recalled.

Here’s the chart:

The number of people still using a phone that is illegal to take on to flights underscores how big and complicated Samsung’s recall is.

“Samsung, together with carriers, is working to communicate the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new order to ban all Galaxy Note7 devices in carry-on and checked baggage on flights. We have encouraged airlines to issue similar communications directly to their passengers. Any Galaxy Note7 owner should visit their carrier and retail store to participate in the U.S. Note7 Refund and Exchange Program now. We realise this is an inconvenience but your safety has to remain our top priority,” a Samsung spokesperson told Business Insider on Friday.

After Samsung said it had found the problem leading to the phones catching on fire, it started giving customers replacement Galaxy Note 7s. But then those started to catch on fire too.

Since then, Samsung has told every Galaxy Note 7 user to return theirs, offering discounts, alternatives, and even a fire-proof return box to help speed up the process.

It probably doesn’t help the process that some package carriers have said they will not handle shipments of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

