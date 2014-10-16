13 Things Samsung's New Galaxy Note 4 Can Do That The IPhone Can't

Business InsiderThe Galaxy Note 4 has a special power-saving mode that will keep you’re battery going.
Samsung’s new phablet, the Galaxy Note 4, launches in the US this week.
It’s the best phone Samsung has ever made, and easily one of the best phones you can buy.
The Note 4 is also packed with a lot of extras and features that the iPhone doesn’t have.
There's a heart rate monitor embedded in the back of the phone. It can take your pulse when you rest your finger on it.
See that little dot on the right? That's an infrared blaster. The Galaxy Note 4 doubles as a universal remote control for your TV.
You can also run certain apps in windows that can be resized on the home screen. It's sort of like having a mini desktop computer.
The stylus is also really good at selecting text. It's much better than using your finger like you have to on the iPhone.
It comes a special wall plug that charges up the phone very quickly. You can also charge with a normal USB connection, but it won't be as fast.
Ultra power saving mode will help you squeeze several extra hours out of your battery. It makes the screen black and white and only lets you do a few limited things like make phone calls, browse the web, and open select apps.
See those icons on the right side of the screen? That's a special dock with standard controls like home and back buttons. It slides out from the side of the screen, which makes it easy to use the Note 4 with one hand.
The keyboard can shrink for one-handed typing. (Some third-party iPhone keyboards allow this, but it comes built into the Note 4.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.