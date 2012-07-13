So When Is Samsung's Next Tablet Going To Launch?

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s next tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1, has been delayed for months now. We first got a look at the device back in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Since then, Samsung has reportedly gone back to the drawing board, adding a faster processor and some cosmetic upgrades.



That’s likely because Apple released its third-generation iPad around the same time Samsung announced the Note 10.1. Not to be outdone, Samsung has been quietly boosting the Note’s specs to match the iPad.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 is a 10-inch Android tablet that ships with Samsung’s special S-Pen stylus for doodling and taking notes. It’s supposed to ship with the last version of Android, called Ice Cream Sandiwch, but Samsung has altered the operating system with its own apps and services.

So when is the Galaxy Note 10.1 launching?

Soon. Maybe.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 briefly appeared on electronic retailer J&R’s website this week, according to Phandroid. It was priced at $499 for the 16 GB model and $549 for the 32 GB model. (The latter is $50 cheaper than a comparable iPad.) That’s a good indicator Samsung will release it soon.

