CONFIRMED: Galaxy Nexus Will Launch On Verizon

Photo: Samsung

Last night Samsung failed to let us know which carrier its new Galaxy Nexus would launch on when it comes to the U.S. next month.Now, we have confirmation Verizon is the winner, according to Samsung’s Facebook page.



We expected a Verizon Galaxy Nexus, since the carrier already passed on Samsung’s Galaxy S II phone. What we’re still waiting for is a finalised release date and price. (Carriers usually have the final say on this since they help subsidise the cost of phones with their service plans.)

Samsung also said that Verizon will only be the first carrier to get the Galaxy Nexus. Other carriers will have it later.

[Via Android Community]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.