Samsung Unveils The Galaxy Nexus, The First Phone To Run Android Ice Cream Sandwich

It looks like all the leaks were correct.



Samsung and Google showed off the Galaxy Nexus, the first phone to run Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

While the specs were no surprise, we finally got a look at what Ice Cream Sandwich has to offer. It’s a complete redesign of Android, with elements of Honeycomb for tablets thrown in.

We still don’t have a solid release date or price for the phone, but Samsung says it’ll be available in November.

You can find out all the updates from our live blog after the break.

