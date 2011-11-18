The World's First Galaxy Nexus Owner Got A Nasty Surprise

Photo: Samsung U.K. Twitter

Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus goes on sale today in the U.K., but not everyone is happy with it.The company tweeted this photo of Alex Ioannou, who was the first in line to snag the new Ice Cream Sandwich phone.



Then Ioannou got home, and boy was he disappointed. In a note to Engadget he says he has a faulty device. Gmail sync is missing and there are a bunch of wonky developer tools still there.

Bummer.

The good news is Ioannou was able to return the faulty Galaxy Nexus and get a new one that works perfectly. Phew!

