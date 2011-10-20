Samsung Designed The Galaxy Nexus To Avoid Patent Fights With Apple

Photo: Screenshot

Samsung designed its Galaxy Nexus phone from the ground up to avoid Apple patents, according to remarks made to the press by JK Shin, the company’s mobile president.Apple and Samsung have been trading blows in patent wars in several countries all year. Now Samsung is being up front by saying it’s doing everything possible to avoid Apple’s offensive.



Shin said that there’s still no guarantee Apple won’t come after Samsung despite efforts to make the device completely original. He also said this is likely just the beginning of the patent wars.

It’s important to keep in mind that Samsung isn’t trying to play victim here. Samsung has its own lawsuits against Apple that seek to ban sales of the iPhone 4S in other countries.

