Best Buy Has The Galaxy Nexus Live On Its Site, But Not For Sale

It looks like Best Buy jumped the gun and put up a new landing page for the Galaxy Nexus with a $299.99 price tag. Even weirder, the page calls the phone the “Nexus Prime,” not the “Galaxy Nexus.”



Things keep getting crazier and crazier with Google’s newest flagship phone. This is the second leak we’ve seen from Best Buy that calls it the Prime. Plus we still can’t figure out what the price point will be. A few days ago a leaked online ad from Verizon showed the Galaxy Nexus selling for $199.99. Now this Best Buy page has the phone at $299.99. Weird.

And even though Samsung finally confirmed with us the phone will launch in December, we still don’t have a precise release date. Can Verizon just get it’s act together already and just tell us what’s going on?

The Best Buy page is still live as of this writing, but we’ve included a screenshot below in case it gets removed. There’s no option to pre-order the phone, but you can add it to your virtual shopping list on the site.

Thanks to Droid Life for discovering this!

Photo: Best Buy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.