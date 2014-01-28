Galaxy Gear 2 Smart Watch Will Be Way Better Than The Original

Business Insider The original Samsung Galaxy Gear

If you didn’t get your hands on the original Samsung Galaxy Gear smart watch, don’t be sad: you might soon be able to get your hands on a newer, better version.

The original Galaxy Gear suffered from various issues that prevented it from being a hit: poor battery life, it only works with a few Samsung devices, and, perhaps most importantly, it has an overall bad design.

And that’s what Samsung hopes to change with its design of the Galaxy Gear 2.

According to a source speaking with ZDNet Korea, the Galaxy Gear 2 will have a flexible screen. According to the source, Samsung will also swap out “all the parts that looked dull or boring.”

That’s not much to go off off, but hopefully that means a complete overhaul.

We won’t have to wait long. The Galaxy Gear 2 is said to be released in March or April, around the same time as the release of the Galaxy S5 phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.