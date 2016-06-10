Galaxy doughnuts are about to take over Instagram

“Galaxy doughnuts” — which have a galaxy-inspired design — are taking over Instagram.

These mesmerising doughnuts are redefining food art, and people are going crazy over them.



To make the galaxy design, bakers put drops of food dye in the white icing, swirl it with a spoon, and then dip the doughnuts halfway into the icing and let the colours slide off the doughnut until the galaxy effect is reached.



There’s the classic galaxy sprinkled with a bit of edible food glitter (it exists).



A pastel galaxy uses lighter food dye.





You can even match your leggings to your galaxy doughnut.





