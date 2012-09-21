Scientist Paints Galaxies And Faces With Glowing Bacteria

Zachary Copfer with one of his creations.

Photo: Zachary Copfer

Yes, that’s Einstein’s face, and yes, it’s drawn with bacteria. Zachary Copfer, a microbiologist-turned-artist, uses a special photographic method to make these bacterial portraits (and galactic images).”As a former microbiologist recently turned visual artist, I seek to create work that is less of an intersection of art and science and more of a genuine fusion of the two. During my graduate research I invented a new medium that combines photographic process with microbiological practices,” he writes on his blog.



He adapts the bacteria to be either red, or glow green. These bacteria are then exposed to radiation, killing off parts of the culture. These are, as he describes, “living phosphorescent bacterial photographs.”

