This Giant Shadow Of Satan Is The Most Amazing Piece Of Soccer Pageantry We've Ever Seen*

CORRECTION:



This post originally said the devil below was from the Galatasaray-Manchester United game today. But it’s not.

It’s actually from the opening ceremony for the Estadio De Luz in Lisbon in 2003, according to New York Times writer Graham Ruthven.

It’s still cool, but not it’s from Turkey, or from today. Sorry all, we’ll be more careful in the future.

Amazing nonetheless (via @ConnorTighe13):

Photo: @ConnorTighe13

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.